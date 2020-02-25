Donna Mae Mingo, age 91 of St. Michael, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born June 11, 1928 in Stafford County, Kansas, the daughter of Benjamin and Edith (Overall) Titus. She enjoyed reading, gardening, spending time with her friends and family, and she was an avid bowler. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Paul Mingo; and son, Stephen Bryan Mingo. Donna is survived by her children, Russ (Ann) Mingo, Dick (Barb) Mingo, Doug (Sue) Mingo, Donny (Brenda) Mingo, David (Cheryl) Mingo, Denice (Jim) Clark, Tom (Kathy Jo) Mingo; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
