Donna Mae Daleiden, age 89, of St. Michael passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Park View Care Center in Buffalo.
She was born on June 30, 1932 in St. Michael the daughter of Walter "Wally" & Leona (Kirscht) Dick. On September 4, 1950, Donna Mae Dick and Melvin M. Daleiden were joined in Holy Marriage at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. God blessed their marriage with four children. Donna Mae formally worked at Ron-Vik, Inc. in Golden Valley. She was a lifelong, faithful member of The St. Michael Catholic Church.
Survived by children: Judy Berning of Las Vegas, Joan (Dan) Peatrowsky of South Haven, Michael (Tina) Daleiden of Otsego and Thomas Daleiden of St. Michael; six grandchildren: Tim, Jessica, Bailey, Brad, Matt and Ben; four great grandchildren: Jacob, Jenna, Katee; three great great grandchildren: Jack, Reese & Copper; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband Melvin Daleiden, her parents, a brother Harvey Dick, son-in-law Ken Berning and by a great grandchild Ryan Hall.
Mass of Christian Burial for Donna Mae Daleiden was held on Wednesday, November 24th, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at The St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael, MN. Father Joseph Zabinski was the Celebrant. Interment followed at The St. Michael Cemetery. A visitation was held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 AT THE CHURCH from 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass. Serving the family...
