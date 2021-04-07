Donna Jean Larson Dunham, 66, of Hudson, Florida, was a caring wife, mother and grandmother. She passed away on January 31, 2021. Born June 30, 1954 in Edina, Minnesota to the late Harvey and Elizabeth (Betty) Larson. She graduated from Edina High School and received her LPN and RN Nursing degrees from Minneapolis Community & Technical College and Ridgewater College respectively. She was a nurse for 42 years specializing in long-term care and hospice care. She loved the outdoors, craft projects and to travel. Her pride and joy were her grandkids. Donna is survived by her husband Mark; children, Melissa Loken (Ryan) of Centerton, Arkansas, John Schmidt (Crystal Jensen) of Waconia, Minnesota, Amanda Dunham of Northeast Oklahoma, Jessica Dunham of Northeast Oklahoma and McKenna Dunham of Northeast Oklahoma; grandchildren, Chancellor Loken, Devon Loken, Maggie Schmidt, Charlotte Jensen, Samantha Schmidt and Georgiana Jensen. Donna will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. A small service is planned for May 29th in Waconia. Please contact the family for more information, 763-760-3932.
