Donna B. Ryon

Donna Ryon, age 78, of Maple Grove, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020. Donna proudly served on the Maple Grove City Council from 1978-1990. Thereafter she was employed by the City of Maple Grove from 1991-2007. Donna enjoyed reading, word puzzles and spending time with her family and many friends. She is survived by her sons Mike (Jean), Rusty (Renae); grandchildren Merissa and Tori; sister Geri (Robert) Wells, brother Gary Gilfillan; other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband James Ryon; parents Donald and Barbara Gilfillan. Private services for Donna and Jim will be held in the spring. Cremation Society of Minnesota, 763-560-3100.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.