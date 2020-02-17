Donna B. Ryon

Donna Ryon, age 78, of Maple Grove, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020. Donna proudly served on the Maple Grove City Council from 1978-1990. Thereafter she was employed by the City of Maple Grove from 1991-2007. Donna enjoyed reading, word puzzles and spending time with her family and many friends. She is survived by her sons Mike (Jean), Rusty (Renae); grandchildren Merissa and Tori; sister Geri (Robert) Wells, brother Gary Gilfillan; other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband James Ryon; parents Donald and Barbara Gilfillan. Private services for Donna and Jim will be held in the spring. Cremation Society of Minnesota, 763-560-3100.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Ryon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

