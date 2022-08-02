Donald Singer

Donald Singer, age 77, of St. Michael passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, battling Parkinson's for 15 years and underlying conditions.

He was born on March 23, 1945 in Eureka, South Dakota, the son of William Sr. and Bertha Quenzer Rathke Singer. Donald grew up on his parent's farm 12 miles west of Eureka. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove.

