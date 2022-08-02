Donald Singer, age 77, of St. Michael passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, battling Parkinson's for 15 years and underlying conditions.
He was born on March 23, 1945 in Eureka, South Dakota, the son of William Sr. and Bertha Quenzer Rathke Singer. Donald grew up on his parent's farm 12 miles west of Eureka. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove.
In September of 1964, he came to Minneapolis and found work in various places as a chrome buffer and a frame straightener, construction laborer and then a carpenter.
Donald eventually started his own business We Care Construction in the early 1980's and then Singer Construction Incorporated. Singer Construction remodeled older homes for the City of Minneapolis and the surrounding area.
On May 30, 1965, Donald Singer and Dellas Rohrbach were joined in holy marriage at The Evangelical United Brethren Church in Artas, South Dakota. God blessed their marriage with a son and a daughter.
Donald enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed snowmobiling in his younger years and was also fond of traveling with his Corvette, trips with the motorcycle group, taking many cruises, playing bingo, pull tabs and spending winters in Arizona.
Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Dellas; a son, Deon (Lori) Singer of Rogers; a daughter, Desarae Sweeney of Mesa, Arizona and fiancé Todd Lorang; three grandchildren, Shelby Singer of Mason, Ohio, Zachary Singer and Shane Singer both of Rogers; siblings, Jane Richardson of Moreno Valley, California, William "Bill" (Dianna) Singer of Rapid City, South Dakota, Thomas (Judy) Singer of Mobridge, South Dakota and Judy Tobin of Pierre, South Dakota and special friend Franci Taft; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, William Singer, Sr. on April 14, 1977 and Bertha Singer on December 15, 1998; parents-in-law Herbert Rohrbach on January 6, 1994 and Esther E. Rohrbach on June 15, 2005; a sister, Darlain Deibert on November 19, 2003 and by a brother, Jerald Singer on April 26, 2006.
Memorial Service for Donald Singer held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Visitation held on Friday, August 5th one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
