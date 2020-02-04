Donald Richard Mahler, life-long resident of Hanover, MN passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Donald was born on March 24, 1923 in Hanover to Richard and Marie (Strehler) Mahler. He grew up and attended Hanover Grade School and graduated from Buffalo High School in 1941. Don attended the Hanover Zion EUB Church (later Hanover Zion United Methodist Church) and was confirmed in the Christian faith in 1937 by Rev. Ezra Budke. Don contributed to church life as a trustee, an usher, and on various committees. Don had to assume many responsibilities as a 13 year old when Richard, his father, passed away. He helped his cousin, Harold, on the farm with livestock and crops. After graduating, he had various jobs to help his family. He followed in his father’s footsteps and started a livestock trucking business. This was his career for several decades. After meeting Lois Sandhoff, who became the love of his life, they married on October 24, 1952 at Parker’s Lake Methodist Church. After the couple married, they built a house and made their home in Hanover, MN. During their marriage, in addition to trucking, Don and Lois purchased a farm where they both actively participated in the operation. After retiring from those occupations, Don enjoyed driving vehicles for an auto auction in Maple Grove, MN. Don was active in the Hanover community, serving on the city council, as a volunteer firefighter, and as a member of the Lions. Don and Lois enjoyed traveling, taking many road trips. As a retired couple, they took a respite from the cold by traveling to Texas and Florida several times. Don enjoyed his cabin on Big Pine Lake, fishing, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. Don is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Lois Mahler; sister-in-law, Elaine Olson; nieces and nephews, Bryon Gustafson, Claire Saatela, Marion (Steve) Conwell, Craig (Janis) Wokson and Gail Wokson; great nieces and nephews, Jared, Erin, Aaron, Holly, Logan, David, Daniel, Michelle, Jenna, Diana and additional extended family. Further survived by close family friends, the Kiphuth’s, Karl, Sue, Angela, Brooks, Sophia, Steven (Brianna) Sydney and Macie. Don was preceded was in death by his parents, Richard and Marie; sisters and brothers in-law, Ruth (Byron) Gustafson,Nadine (Charles) Wokson and Robert Olson; nephew, Gary Wokson and a great nephew, Douglas Wokson. Funeral Services for Donald Mahler was held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12 Noon at The Buffalo United Methodist Church in Buffalo. Pastor Bill Reinhart officiated. Interment followed at The Hanover United Methodist Cemetery. A visitation was held on Saturday, February 1st one hour prior to services at the church. Honorary Casket Bearer were Brooks McNelis. Casket Bearers were Bryon Gustafson, Steve Kiphuth, Loren Mahler, William Mahler, Craig Wokson and Daniel Wokson. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
