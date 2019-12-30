Donald Isadore Zachman

April 29, 1927 - Dec. 24, 2019 A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, at St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael, MN with Father Peter Richards as Celebrant. Interment followed at the parish cemetery. The family received friends and relatives Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Donald (Don) Isadore Zachman, age 92 of St. Michael, MN left this earth to join family and relatives on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was born April 29, 1927 in St. Michael, MN the son of Alphonse and Emily (Lehn) Zachman. He was a dairy farmer his entire life and farmed 120 acres in Wright County and had natural mechanical, welding and carpentry skills. Don was united in Holy Matrimony to Clara (Zmuda) on June 25,1949 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser, Wisconsin. The couple resided in St. Michael, MN. God blessed their marriage with nine children. Don was a faithful life long active member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Lay Carmelites of St. Anne’s Carmelite group. He created the steel donation box that was located at the entryway to St. Michael Church for bell tower donations and spent time cleaning church with a portable vacuum strapped to his back, and prepping the church for funeral services. He could be found mowing cemetery grounds, repairing church pews as well as stuffing envelopes for large church mailings. He enjoyed gardening and found great joy in sharing his produce with others. He found joy and peace thru hours of Perpetual Adoration in the Chapel and leading the rosary before Mass.. Don is survived by his wife of 70 years, Clara Zachman; children, Jeffrey (Mary Ellen), Mary Knapp (John), Renee (Jim Moldenhauer), Reginald (LuAnn), Donny (Karen), Therese Petroske (Jeff), Monica Hall (Dennis), Calista Alden (Allen), Colleen Erickson (Brad); 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, Kate Basavage & children, Dawson, Corrine and Lydia, Jenny, John (Jenn) & children, Zachary & Grace, Michael (Lisa) Maggie, Drew (Amanda) and Lora (Rocky) & children, Emily & Elizabeth, Travis (Kirsten) & children, Stella & Emery, Sr. Karol Marie, OP, Dustin (Ann), Brandon (Megan) and children, Lincoln, Cora & Griffin, Josie (Andrew) and children, Lila & Mavis, Clint (Jamie) and children Emma & August, Kurt (Ashley) and children Katrin & Kade, Dalton Hall, and Madelyn & Lynnia Alden; his siblings, Irene Mahoney, Bernadette (James) Dehn, Edgar (Mary) Zachman, MaryAnn (Ronald) Rinkel, Harry Zachman, and many other family and friends. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Emily Zachman; brothers Elmer Zachman, Elroy Zachman, Fr. Emmett Zachman, OSC, Brother Vernon Zachman (Missionaries of Africa), Joseph Zachman; brother-in-law, Neil Mahoney and nephew, Kevin Zachman. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Endowment Fund for the St. Michael Catholic School. Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
Donald Isadore Zachman
