Donald Duane Benjaminson was born on December 16, 1962, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN to Elmer and Rosella (Kluver) Benjaminson. He was baptized at Concordia Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, MN and confirmed in 1977 at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Greenfield, MN. Donny attended Salem Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Buffalo High School in 1981. He then attended Granite Falls Technical College. Donny worked at Honeywell Inc. in Golden Valley from 1986 until his retirement in 2018. He enjoyed baseball, hunting deer, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family. His nieces and nephews were his world. Donny died at the age of 57 at his home in Plymouth. He is survived by his parents, Elmer and Rosella Benjaminson of Alexandria; sister, Deb (Scott) Wright of Garfield; sister, Janet Lien of Alexandria; nieces, Amanda Topel, Serena and Brianna Benjaminson; nephews, Derek and Daniel Lien; great nieces, and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Donny is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Henry and Talena Kluver; paternal grandparents, Bertin and Anna Benjaminson; and brother, Bryan Benjaminson. A Private Committal Service will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Hudson Cemetery in Alexandria. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonfuneral.net
