Dolores Berning

Dolores (Lewis) Berning, age 86, of St. Michael passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
She was born on May 6th, 1935 in Elk River, Minnesota the daughter of Frederic & Lenore (Scherber) Lewis.
On June 29th, 1957, Joseph Berning and Dolores Lewis were joined in Holy Marriage at St. Walburga Catholic Church in Fletcher. God blessed their marriage with five children.
Dolores was a faithful member of The Church of St. Michael in St. Michael. She was also a member of the Christian Mothers. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting, baking, and spending time with her family and friends.
Dolores is survived by her children: Karen Berning (Bruce Yeager) of St. Michael, Jane (Eugene) Kolles of Albertville, Steven (Terry) Berning of St. Michael, Jill (Dan) Hagen of Buffalo, and Scott (Gigette) Berning of Monticello; seven grandchildren: Angie (Josh) Weber, Eric (Ashley) Kolles, Tricia (Ben) Allen, Geoffrey Berning, Antonia Berning (Matthew) Scilley, Philip and Mara Hagen; six great-grandchildren; sister: Luonne (Mike) Kennedy; brothers: Dennis (Rita) Lewis, David (Marie) Lewis, Larry (Bonnie) Lewis, Joe (Linda) Lewis, Doug (Pat) Lewis, Mike (Barb) Lewis, Greg Lewis; brother-in-law: James (Mary) Berning; and many other family and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband: Joe Berning; parents: Frederic & Lenore Lewis; sister: Mary Rose Biegert; in-laws: Marcus and Teresa Berning; a great-grandson: Leo Weber; daughter-in-law: Gail Bakeberg; brothers-in-law: Richard Biegert, Ray Berning, and Jerome Berning; sisters-in-law: Evelyn (Berning) Stupfel; Doris (Berning) Lee, Anita Berning and Martha Lewis.
A visitation for family and close friends was held Friday, January 28, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by a private family Mass, at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Saint Benedict's Monastery, 104 Chapel Lane, St. Joseph, MN 56374-0220.
