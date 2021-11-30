Diane R. Peterson

Diane R. (Barthel) Peterson, 78, of Rogers passed away on November 26, 2021.
Born in Richmond, MN to Clem and Christine Barthel on November 7, 1943. Diane loved Elvis, playing cribbage, bowling on her leagues with many friends, and her beer on ice.
Preceded in death by her beloved son, Randy; her parents and brother, Jim.
Survived by three children, Rob Peterson (Shana), Rhonda Eckerdt (Mike), and Renee Anderson (Brian); seven grandchildren, Miranda, Corey, Abbie, Olivia, Judd, Randy, and Thor; three brothers, Rich, Donnie, and Dave Barthel; as well as many more friends and family.
Funeral service held at 11AM Friday, December 3, 2021. Visitation held prior to service at 9:30 AM at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, St. Martin Campus, 21304 Church Ave., Rogers, MN, 55374. Interment St. Walburga Cemetery. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralhome.com.
