Dennis Matthew Roden, age 64, of Otsego, MN passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Monday, April 17, 2023 at The Wellstead of Rogers after a long battle with early onset Alzheimer's Disease.

He was born on September 21, 1958 to Erwin and Loretta (Hickler) Roden in Monticello, MN. He resided in Albertville, MN until he graduated from St. Michael-Albertville High School in 1977 and joined the United States Navy, becoming an Aviation Mechanic and serving his country. After honorable discharge from the Navy, he returned to Albertville and met his wife, Marita. Dennis worked in the commercial glass industry his entire career. He dedicated 15 years of his life to the St. Michael Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter, where he served his community.

