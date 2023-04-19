Dennis Matthew Roden, age 64, of Otsego, MN passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Monday, April 17, 2023 at The Wellstead of Rogers after a long battle with early onset Alzheimer's Disease.
He was born on September 21, 1958 to Erwin and Loretta (Hickler) Roden in Monticello, MN. He resided in Albertville, MN until he graduated from St. Michael-Albertville High School in 1977 and joined the United States Navy, becoming an Aviation Mechanic and serving his country. After honorable discharge from the Navy, he returned to Albertville and met his wife, Marita. Dennis worked in the commercial glass industry his entire career. He dedicated 15 years of his life to the St. Michael Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter, where he served his community.
Now reunited with his father Erwin Roden, nephew Steven Flanagan, and best friend Terry Schultz.
Lovingly survived by his daughters, Erin (Fedell) Zarzar, Emily Roden, Kirstin Roden and Kayla (Shane) Brown; former spouse and life partner, Marita Flanagan; mother, Loretta Roden; mother-in-law, Karlene Ullrich; beloved grandchildren, Levi Roden-Gossett, Elliot Brown, and Cooper Brown; siblings, Michael (Carol) Roden, Geraldine (James) Lewis, Beverly (Leonard) Bengston, Mary Jo Yeager, Joseph (Carole) Roden, and Marcia (Roland) Lindenfelser; brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael (Paula) Flanagan, Jeffery (Barbara) Flanagan, John (Kaye) Flanagan, Marcia (Randy) Borell and Shawn (Tiffany) Flanagan; God children, Tobias Roden, Courtney Flanagan, Cole Lewis, and Katherine Maguire; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation held from 2-4 P.M. with a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 22 at 4:00 P.M. at The Peterson Funeral Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home (300 Main St. N., St. Michael, MN 55376). Food and refreshments served after the Celebration of Life. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.