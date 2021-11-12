David Lee Hochstedler, age 76 of St. Michael, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
He was born November 16, 1944 in St. Cloud, the son of Clarence and Lucille (Kramer) Hochstedler. "Hocky" was a 1962 graduate of Kimball High School where he excelled at baseball. Hocky was also quite the "hotshot" at dancing on roller skates at Kimball Playland. Dave's dancing skills caught the eye of his future wife, Marilyn.
On September 4, 1965, David Hochstedler and Marilyn Wurm were united in Holy Matrimony at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Maple Lake. They were blessed with four children: Scott, Jeff, Michelle and Tim.
Dave was a dedicated brick and tile setter at Grazzini Bros. Inc. for 44 years and a member of the Brick Layer and Tile Unions. Dave was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and a 50+year member of Foxtailers Snowmobile Club.
Dave had many passions in life, which included hunting, fishing, taking motorcycle rides, snowmobiling, dancing, and watching sports, NASCAR and all-star wrestling. His greatest passion in life, however, was his family. He was a devoted husband to Marilyn, and enjoyed watching his children's and grandchildren's sporting, band and other events. Raising his family to believe in God and go to church was a priority to Dave.
Dave was a great storyteller and had an infectious laugh. He was the most kind and gentle person one could meet. Dave was a hard worker with a good work ethic, his motto being, "When you do something, do it well and do it right." He was always willing to lend a hand if someone needed help with home or yard projects. He will be dearly missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lucille Hochstedler; and sisters, JoAnn and Loey (Andy).
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marilyn Hochstedler; children, Scott Hochstedler (Bernard McDowell), Jeff Hochstedler (Sarah), Michelle Swenson (Peter), Tim Hochstedler (Malissa); grandchildren, Hannah Hochstedler, Christian Swenson, Trevor Hochstedler, Hope Hochstedler, Autumn Swenson, Hudson Hochstedler, Ellie McDowell, Ava McDowell; sisters, Donna Mae Becker (Doug), Sherry Hochstedler; brother-in-law, John Horstman; aunts, Luella Joseth, Katie Kramer, and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A visitation will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main St N, St. Michael, MN. A prayer service with a time of sharing will begin at 7:00 PM, and conclude with Military Honors. Masks are please preferred, but at the individual's preference. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Dave's family. Serving the family is:
