David “Chipper” Lee Smith (75) of Maple Grove, MN was born in Dolores, CO on 7/21/45. He passed away in his home on 5/29/2021. Chipper grew up ranching and learning to love the great outdoors. He then went to and graduated from Colorado State University, where he met his wife. He started a career with GE right out of college and then retired after 37 years. Throughout his life he was an avid fisherman and hunter. Chipper was known for his humor and his unique tall tales. He loved to travel and see the history of our states. He is preceded by his daughter Brandi Wynne Smith Hunt. He is survived by his wife Linda (Trophies by Linda); daughters Trista (Matt) and Dori; grandchildren Martina (Sam) and Brok(Cassie); great-grandchildren Chloe, Abrianna and Brynlee. We will be holding a wake/open house on Sunday, June 13, 2021, 3pm-5pm at his home 6292 Louisiana Ct N #D, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428.
