Daniel Cletus Barthel, age 73 of Monticello, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. He was born January 12, 1948 in St. Michael, the son of Jerome and Florence (Robeck) Barthel.
Dan proudly served in the United States Army. He worked at J+B for many years as a Butcher until his retirement. He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hanging with his grandchildren -they will miss getting candy from their Grandpa!
Dan was a nice, kind hearted and gentle man who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Barthel; son, Matthew Barthel; and 5 siblings, including his twin brother, Donald Barthel.
Dan is survived by his daughter-in-law, Sara Barthel; daughters, Jennifer (Robert) Richardson and Kimberly Moon; grandchildren, Brooke Eisenstein, Wyatt and Madison Barthel; sisters, Marilyn Lindenfelser and Sharon Hofmeister; good friend, Joey Otten; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
