Daniel Braunwarth

July 31st, 1955 - Aug. 29th, 2021 Daniel R. Braunwarth of Zimmerman, MN passed away unexpectedly on August 29th, 2021 at the Princeton hospital. Dan loved spending time with friends and family and making people laugh. He had a great sense of humor and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and an active member of the American Bikers for Awareness, Training and Education (A.B.A.T.E.). He rode a Harley Davidson motorcycle and showed support to military members and law enforcement through patriot rides. He was especially talented at woodworking and was known for crafting furniture and household items to gift to others. He loved music and listened to Johnny Cash, Eric Clapton, Big Head Todd and the Monsters as well as Gordon Lightfoot. He loved structural architecture and had an interest in bridges and geometrical designs. Dan had a career as a Mechanical Design Engineer for over 30 years. He was also a devoted employee of Mary T., Inc, where he cared greatly for his clients and coworkers. He is survived by his three children: Anna, Donald and Heidi; his sisters: Karen, Cindy and Mary; his close friends Judy, Pam, Margo and “Sheriff”; as well as his six grandchildren, several friends, cousins, nephews and nieces. Dan is preceded in death by his sister Jeanne, brother Joseph, grandson Austin, and mother Genrose. Dan will be missed greatly by many. “45 in 2024”. A Celebration of Life service was held: September 4th, 2021 at the Elk River Legion Memorials to the family can be mailed to: The Braunwarth Family (c/o Anna Hunt) 4190 Vinewood Lane Suite 111-577 Plymouth, MN 55442
