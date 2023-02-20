Dallas Sheldon Wait was born to Clyde and Muriel Wait on November 27, 1946, in Watertown, SD. He lived on a farm in Hayti, SD until 1957. He moved with his family to Pipestone, MN where he worked at the family-owned A&W Drive-In from 1958-1972. In his young adulthood, he moved to Brooklyn Park, MN where he worked for Control Data. Eventually, he moved to St. Michael, MN where he started his own business of Broaster Catering after working in sales for about 20 years. During this time, he met the love of his life, Rena, and they were married April 18, 1985, in Kauai, HI. Their daughter, Ryann Grace, was born November 27, 1986, she was his pride and joy.
Dally was known and loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed a good bourbon, scratch offs, a good Hallmark movie, playing bingo and watching his daughter bowl. But these things did not compare to the joy he got from his family, especially his grandson and namesake, Graham Dallas. Dally's and Graham's love for each other was unmatched, making him the most popular and loved papa in St. Michael.
Dally will be lovingly remembered by his wife (Rena) of 36 years, his daughter (Ryann), adopted daughter (Chelsey), grandson (Graham Dallas), brother (Sheryl), sister (Mary), son-in-law (Luke), sisters-in-law (Tammy and Sonja), brother-in-law (Steve), along with all his nieces and nephews (Brian, Wende, Allison, Melissa, Trinity, Meagan and Joseph), and we can't forget the family dog (Opie).
Services for Dally will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, MN.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.