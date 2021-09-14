Dale Raymond Rolsing, age 91, of St. Michael, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. He was born June 25, 1930 in Chicago, IL, the son of John and Mae (Wachtler) Rolsing. On September 4, 1954, Dale Rolsing and Jean McNamara were joined in Holy Matrimony in Bird Island, MN. They were blessed with 59 years of marriage and 4 children. Dale was a proud Minneapolis Police Officer for 37 years and honorably served in the United States Air Force. He also did security for Dayton’s Warehouse and Orchestra Hall which he loved so much. Dale enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved his farm life, especially his cats and dogs. Dale was a faithful member of St. Michael Catholic Church for over 50 years. He also was on The Frankfort Township Board and a member of the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, and St. Michael American Legion Post 567. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Rolsing; son, “Bobby” Rolsing; son-in-law, Randy Overby; grandson, Nick Freeman; great-nephew, Mike Rolsing; parents, John and Mae Rolsing; brother, Jack and Dee Rolsing; and sister, Renee and Bob Plant. Dale is survived by his children, Margie Overby, Jim (Vonnie) Rolsing, Mary Anne (Troy) Freeman; loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law; and other loving relatives and many friends. Visitation was Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Burial with Military Rites at St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial tributes be directed to The Peterson Chapel to assist with expenses. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
