Cynthia Lucille Adamson

Cynthia Lucille (Blaske) Adamson, 67, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on February 19, 1955 in St. Cloud, MN, the daughter of Dalfin Sr. and Bernice (Rauch) Blaske.
Cynthia had a bachelor's degree and worked as a dispatcher for the Frontenac Police Department.
She was a member of the New Life Baptist Church in Franklin, KS, a member of the Weir Saddle Club and president of the S.E. K Vietnam Vets. Cynthia was a great cook and was the "favorite Aunt Cindy" to all her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda Pryor and husband Jack of Pittsburg, KS, Tammy Adamson of Pittsburg, KS; her special sunshine, Kyson Adamson of Pittsburg, KS; six siblings, Linda Barthel and husband Gary of St. Michael, MN, Dalfin Blaske and wife Connie Hall Crowell of Arkansas, Dan White and wife Betsy of Minneapolis, MN, Connie Blaske of North Dakota, Vicki Lagrove and husband Ray of Oak Grove, MN, Susie Miller of Shawnee, OK; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, August Joseph Blaske and Michael Anthony Blaske.
Friends received from 5 to 8 PM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Bath- Naylor funeral home. Memorial services held at 10 AM on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Bath- Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS with Pastor Randy Woods officiating.
Memorials may be sent to the Vie Medical Clinic; these may be mailed or dropped off to the funeral home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.