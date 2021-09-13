Craig William Bechtold, age 70 of St. Michael passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 2nd 2021 at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. He was born October 26, 1950 to Eugene and Marcella (Lucier Bechtold) Daleiden. He was Baptized at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Corcoran, made his First Communion and was Confirmed at the St. Michael Catholic Church. He was a faithful member of the St. Michael Catholic Church his entire life where he was an usher and a scripture reader. On June 18, 1993 Craig married the love of his life Mary Lee (Waytas) Hastings and gained a stepson Rob. God blessed their marriage of 28 years. Craig was a 1968 graduate of St. Michael Catholic High School. He then went on to Pharmacy school at NDSU. He graduated in 1973 and completed his internship at Arenson’s Pharmacy in Annandale, MN where he was then offered a full time pharmacist job and worked as a dedicated pharmacist for 43 years. He had many clients that he built close and loving relationships with as well as the Arenson family.. After his retirement in 2018 Craig and Mary Lee bought their dream winter home in Arizona where they spent the last two winters. He joined a 50+ softball league which he enjoyed sharing his pictures with family when he would come home for the summer. Craig was also a huge sports fan of the MN Twins, Gopher Basketball but especially a Gopher football fan where he was a long time season ticket holder. Craig was a member of the Knights of Columbus in St. Michael for years. Preceded in death by his mother, Marcella in 2021, father Eugene in 1956, stepfather Clifford Daleiden in 2017 and brother Joel in 2017. His grandparents, William and Caroline (Patnode) Lucier, Richard and Ellen (Lange) Bechtold. Survived by his wife: Mary Lee: stepson: Rob; brother: Duane Bechtold: stepsiblings: Jill Daleiden, Jeff (Kerin) Daleiden, Mary Jo (Ron) Schmid, and Patty Pouliot; grandchildren: Mason and Lawson Hastings; Mother-in-law: Lee Waytas; brothers-in -law: Bill (Sue) Waytas and John (Sue) Waytas; many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial for Craig Bechtold will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 11:00 a.m. at The St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Visitation prior to Mass from 10:00-11:00 AT THE CHURCH. Interment at St. Jeanne de Chantel Cemetery in Corcoran. Casket bearers: Brett Bechtold, Nathan Schmid, Tony Batholomew, Kenny Nielson, Steve Merkel, Craig Leverson. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
