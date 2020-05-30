Craig A. Biegert, 62, Maple Grove/Garrison. AKA – Big Guy, Farmer, Big Man. He was a husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids, who were the loves of his life. He could fix anything and would do anything for anyone. He fought a nearly 6 year battle with Multiple Myeloma and never complained, but ultimately succumbed to Cardiac Arrest. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Maryrose Biegert. Survived by wife of 39 years, Lisa (Gray); daughters, Vanessa (David) Lehrmann, Mallory (Tim) Koltes; son, Adam (Jamie); grandchildren, Ali and Jax Lehrmann, Calvin and Courtney Biegert; brothers, Mark (Dawn), Tim (Joan), Pat (Debbie); sister, Katee (Brian) Thwing; special friends, Rick and Stephanie Shermer; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, with visitation 1 hour prior to mass at church. Interment St. Vincent's Cemetery, Osseo. Memorials Given to Gift of Life Transplant House, Rochester MN. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 evansnordby.com
