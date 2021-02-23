Connie Ellingsworth

Ellingsworth, Connie, age 84, passed away peacefully on February 17th. She will be remembered by her many friends and family for her kindness, generosity, gentle soul, and warm smile. Her legacy is a life well lived: she loved and was loved, she was a survivor of both breast cancer and COVID-19, and she epitomized what it is to a be good and decent person. Connie was a lifelong resident of Osseo and an integral part of the community. She showed her pride and love for her community through her active membership and volunteer work in her Church, and with the Osseo Legion Women’s Auxiliary, marching unit, and Friends of the Library. She is survived by her children David, Valerie, Keith (Jamie), and Kevin (Melissa) Bartness; grandchildren Jean Marie, Mikaela, Evan, Lydia, Brynn, and Cole; great grandson, Aiden; and sister Dolores (Darrell) Doebler. Memorial Visitation 4-7 PM Friday, February 26, 2021 at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home, 34 2nd St. NE, Osseo – please call 763-424-4000 to reserve a time to attend. Memorials preferred to St. Therese, New Hope. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 www.evansnordby.com
