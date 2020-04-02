Clara Lou (Baisley) Nevala, age 80 formally of Rockford, MN entered into God’s presence on March 27, 2020. She was the daughter of Bertha (Hare) Baisley and was born on September 15, 1939 in Duluth, MN. She was raised in the Esko/Cloquet, MN area and graduated in 1957. Clara was an amazing woman, a single parent who faced the challenges and did what was needed to raise and provide for her children. She worked several different jobs over the years and even went back to school to learn different trades. Retiring in 2006. Clara enjoyed embroidering, crocheting/knitting, doing crossword puzzles, and her gardens that surrounded her home. Her greatest love was found in the time spent with her children and especially her grandchildren. She was a woman that welcomed many with open arms. These memories will be treasured within them all forever. Clara is survived by her children, Luanne (Curt) Mostrom, Laura (Jim) Ruppert, Amy Schulte, Deanne (Virgil) Nohrenberg, Suzie (John) Schulte, David (Tammy) Nevala, Mark Nevala and John Nevala; 16 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother Thomas (Doris) Gorin and 2 nieces. She is preceded in death by her mother, Bertha Baisley; granddaughter Elisha Lincoln; son-in-law, Gerald Schulte; special uncle, Adrian Price “Uncle Mike”. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers to make a donations to an Animal Shelter of your choice in her memory and love for animals. Services for Clara will be held at a later date at The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael, MN. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
