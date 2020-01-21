Cindy Solien, age 59, of St. Michael, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 after a sudden and serious illness. A Mother, Nana, Daughter, Sista, Auntie, Friend and Caregiver, Cindy was an an Avid Vikings Fan. She lived her life to help and care for others, cheer on the Minnesota Vikings, collect anything with dragonflies and frogs, chickens and Mickey Mouse. The leader of the pack, Cindy was the oldest of four children of Vern and Claire Solien (Buffalo, MN). Daughter of Claire and Vern Solien of Buffalo, MN; Mom to Sarah (Junior) Geislinger of Watkins, MN; Jordan (Liz) Danielson of Hutchinson, MN; Danny (Alyssa) Callahan of Delano, MN; Nana to Brooke, Ethan, Henry, Emmitt, Kaydence, Layla; Sista to Pam (Rick) Brittan; Tim Solien and Janelle (Jared) Mutterer; Auntie to Theresa (Ed) Hugener and family; Jason (Amanda) Klein and family; Maci and Mara, Hayden and Chloe. Cindy had countless other non-traditional family members whom she considered as part of her family. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Hayden. A memorial service was held on Sunday, January 19, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
Cindy Solien
To plant a tree in memory of Cindy Solien as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.