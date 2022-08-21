Cheryll Kay Ostrom passed from this world on August 15, 2022, leaving behind family and friends who will miss her, mourn her and forever be glad they had the privilege of knowing her. Born to Wendell and Vivian Ostrom in 1945, she spent her childhood on a farm in Grasston, Minnesota and was the second oldest in a family of five children.
Cheryll earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from St. Cloud State University. She went on to teach English at Osseo Senior High and later attended the University of Wyoming, receiving her Master of Arts degree in English. She then returned to Minnesota and worked in the field of professional teacher development and curriculum development at the State Department of Education and at the Perpich Center for Arts Education. Although her career came first, she also pursued her passion for literature and creative writing and was chosen for the Loft mentorship program.
She is survived by her sisters, Rebecca Ostrom and Pamela Ostrom, her brother, Greg Ostrom, her nephew, Jon Ostrom, and her niece, Jaclyn Ostrom Szczech, along with their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Rolland Ostrom.
