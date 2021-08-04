Charlotte N. Mehus

Charlotte Norma (Christensen) Mehus, 89, of Maple Grove, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Charlotte was born in Wahpeton, ND on Oct. 4, 1931 to George Christensen and Minnie (Willemssen) Christensen. She attended Moorhead State University and married Donald G. Mehus on March 10, 1951. They lived in Moorhead until moving to White Bear Lake in 1957, and then to Maple Grove in 1970 where they resided for 50 years. Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Over the years, she helped her husband in his insurance business, worked as an election judge in Maple Grove, was active in 4-H, community organizations, and as a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Corcoran, and later, of Messiah Methodist Church in Plymouth. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, baking, gardening, reading, poetry, mowing, crosswords, and bird watching. Her greatest joy was attending her grandchildren’s activities and spending time with her family and friends. Her love, kindness, and laugh will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Donald; her parents; brother, Ralph Christensen; brothers-in-law, Jerome Thompson and Kenneth Vangsness; sister-in-law, Bette (Ralph) Christensen; and niece, Jane (Christensen) Gage. Survived by her children, William (Laura Witmer) Mehus, Susan (Dale) Rosenbush, Robert (Tami) Mehus, and Sandy (Parry) Swenson; grandchildren, Erica (Mike) Lotzer, Benjamin Carey, Matthew (Megan) Mehus, Scott Mehus, Kallan (fiancé, Josh Klassen) Swenson, Lauren Swenson, and Kristen Swenson; great-grandchildren, Clark, Isaac, Adeline, Madelyn, and Maisie; brother, Jim (Ione) Christensen; sisters, Beverly Christensen, Arlene Thompson, and Del-Mae (Al) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members. A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Messiah Church, 17805 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN 55447. Visitation held one hour prior to service. Memorials may be made to Messiah Church of Plymouth. David Lee Funeral Home, Wayzata, 952-473-5577, www.davidleefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.