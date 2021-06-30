Charles H Lamp Jr, 82 previously of Big Lake, Mn. Passed away on Wednesday June 23, 2021 in Mission, TX after a long and painful battle with lung and bone cancer. Charlie was born on Aug 25, 1938 in Stewartville, Mn to Charles and Bernice Lamp. He married Marilyn Treece on Dec. 10, 1966 where the couple made their home in St. Louis Park before moving to Big Lake in 1971. Charlie worked as a car painter most of his life, he worked at Prestige Lincoln Mercury in St. Louis Park. JC’s Auto Body in Big lake and finally Gould Brothers Chevrolet in Monticello. He also owned and operated Lamps Limousine Service from mid-1980-1993 in Big Lake. After surviving his first battle with lung cancer he retired and moved to Mission, Texas with his wife Marilyn in 1995. Charlie loved to travel, meeting and visiting people, he taught line dancing for many years, enjoyed flea markets and playing many different card games. Charlie is survived by his wife Marilyn of 54 years; Children; Bill Lamp ( Debra) of Big Lake, Laura Lamp of San Mateo, CA, and Christine Lamp Secord of Big Lake; Grandchildren; Brandon Lamp, Jennifer Daiker, Bryan Lamp, Kaylah Breese, Derek and Samuel Secord; 4 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Bernice Lamp.
