Cecil Willard LeFevre passed away resting comfortably at the age of 84 on April 4, 2022.
Will was born in Lewiston, UT on October 8, 1937 to Cecil LeFevre and Melita Van Orden. He was a man of devout faith and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which led to many successes in life.
After 4 years in the US Armed Services, Will attended Utah St where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in business. This led to many leadership positions in manufacturing where he applied his skills to companies like GE, Toastmasters, Allis Chalmers and Phillips Industries to name a few. Before retiring, he spent the last 17 years of his career in real estate. In remodeling homes to lease and sell, he found his calling and enjoyed great success.
He was known as someone who was always there to help when things broke or needed repair. He was an accomplished builder and handyman and had the ability to construct or repair many number of things, from auto mechanics to home and landscape, his talents were abundant.
On December 12, 1963, he wed Sharon J. Miller of North Ogden, UT. Together they enjoyed 54 years of wedded bliss and were blessed with five children: Kent, Paul, Scott, Cama and Mark.
He will always be remembered for his big smile, jovial sense of humor and good-natured fun with his grandchildren.
Will is survived by his five children, 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his late wife Sharon.
There will be an open house/celebration of life on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 17399 80th Place N., Maple Grove, MN from 10 am to 12 pm.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.