Catherine Georgia Elsenpeter, age 88, of rural Buffalo passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at her residence. She was born on January 7, 1933 in Albertville the daughter of Albert & Lena (Kasper) Barthel. On April 28, 1962, Catherine Barthel and Clifford Elsenpeter were joined in Holy Marriage at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville. God blessed their marriage with five children. She enjoyed quilting and baking. Catherine loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Catherine was a faithful member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo and served for many years on its Funeral Committee. Survived by her loving children: Jim (Pat) Elsenpeter of Buffalo, Sue (Karl) Kiphuth of Hanover, Joe (Jennie) Elsenpeter and George (Linda) Elsenpeter all of Buffalo; a daughter-in-law: Janice (Keith) Mjoness; ten grandchildren: Jackie (Ray) Wurm, Kayla (Dave) Donner, Shannon Elsenpeter (Jonathan Barth), Angela Kiphuth, Steven (Brianna) Kiphuth, Jake (Kayla) Elsenpeter, Jay Elsenpeter, Lori (Kevin) Eckre, Ryan Elsenpeter and Tayler Elsenpeter; eleven great grandchildren; sisters: Verena Zachman and Betty (Harvey) Zahler; sisters-in-law: Lois Liefert and Sylvia Barthel; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her loving husband Clifford J. Elsenpeter, a son John Elsenpeter, siblings Alicetine Schroepfer, Florence Isenberg, Cecelia Fish, Clarence, Aloys, Louis, Ernie, Benno, Norman and Donald Barthel. A Mass of Christian Burial for Catherine Elsenpeter was held on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Father Nathaniel Meyers was the Celebrant. Interment followed at St. Timothy Cemetery in Maple Lake. A visitation was held on Monday, July 19th AT THE CHURCH from 4-8 P.M. A prayer service was held at 7:00 P.M. Further visitation was held on Tuesday morning, July 20th at the church one hour prior to Mass. Honorary Casket Bearers were Jackie Wurm, Kayla Donner, Shannon Elsenpeter and Tayler Elsenpeter. Casket Bearers were Jake Elsenpeter, Jay Elsenpeter, Ryan Elsenpeter, Steven Kiphuth, Angela Kiphuth and Loralie Eckre. The Peterson chapel in Buffalo is serving the family. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.