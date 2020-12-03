Carolyn M. Oltman, age 90, of St. Michael, MN, was called by the Lord to her eternal home on November 15, 2020 while in hospice care at her residence. Carolyn was born the daughter of Harley E. and Dorothy L. (Schaefer) Roney on April 8, 1930 in Blue Island, IL. Carolyn attended and received a degree from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, IL. She was a member of the SAI music sorority and made many friends in that group whom she kept throughout her life. She participated in many choirs and singing groups as well. At one point, Carolyn was tv show Romper Room’s ‘Miss Carolyn” in Sioux Falls, SD. She mostly lived her life in Dolton, IL where she loved teaching primary grades transitioning into teaching music for 35 years. Not only did she share her love of music with those students but also with friends and family. She taught piano and the recorder too. One Thanksgiving she brought many recorders and taught a 2-part harmony song to the entire extended family. While watching her young grandchildren for a week while their parents were vacationing, Carolyn taught them The Three Piggy Opera to perform for their parents. She took every opportunity to sing, play or teach the music she loved. Carolyn started taking violin lessons at age 79 and continued to do so until she was 88 years old. Carolyn loved her Illinois sports teams as well, being mostly a White Sox fan. She could talk sports stats with the best of them. She loved sewing and quilting and for a time sold quillows at craft fairs with her sister. In 2011 Carolyn moved to the Legacy Assisted Living in St. Michael, MN. She loved participating in every activity there (except Bingo), and made many friends among the residents and staff. She loved them and they loved her. Carolyn was known for her perpetual smile, laughter and kind heart. She didn’t care much about things, she cared more about people. She loved God and was even baptized at 82 years old in Lake Beebe in MN. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Priscilla Burks and Georgia Bennett, and husband Jim Oltman. Carolyn is survived by her son: Ed (Mary) Fleming and children: Lindsey (Matt) Spitzberg and their boys Everett & Luke; Jessi (Brandon) Chrisp and their girls Bria & Selah; and Connor (Genny) Fleming; her daughter Sandy (Jay) Albrecht and children: Julie (John) Busch and their boys Jackson & Ethan; Jeff (Kristy) Albrecht and their children Oliver & Harper; Greg (Mackenzie) Albrecht; and Rusty (Alisha) Albrecht. And step-daughter Linda (Jim) Lavold and children: Allison (Tom) Stettner and their children Elizabeth & Nicholas; Mark (Anna) Lavold and their children Gabriel, Samuel, Michael & Lillybelle; and Alex (Corey) Lavold and their children Charlie & Jack; and step-son Thom (Deb) Oltman and his son Will (Tasha) Oltman; also survived by her beloved sister Alice Brown of Tomah, WI, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends, all whom she dearly loved. Visitation for Carolyn will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5th at 1:00pm at Connect Church, 3989 MacIver Ave, NE, St. Michael, MN, with a memorial service to follow at 2:00pm.. The service will be available to be viewed on the church’s Facebook live: (https://www.facebook.com/ConnectChurchMN) Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
