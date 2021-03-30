Caroline J. McHugh

Age 85, of Maple Grove, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2021. Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Ella (Dahlberg) Olson; and sister, Gladys Chapel. Grateful to have shared nearly 70 years with her Osseo High School sweetheart and husband of 64 years & 11 months, Roger. She is also survived by beloved children, Karen (Randee) Kyrola, Dale (Kathy) McHugh, and Beverly (Jeff) Wehe; sister, Kathy Todd; brother, Walter Olson; several relatives and close friends; and many precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved and adored her. Special thanks to North Memorial Hospice, Dr. Mark Prebonich and his nurse Angel Moter from North Memorial Clinic. Due to covid, there will be a private funeral and no visitation. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 www.evansnordby.com
