Carole Humphrys (nee Spandel) died peacefully on March 8, 2023 at the age of 76.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce; step daughters, Lena-Marie Humphrys, Briana Capra; brother, Bob Spandel, nephew, Joel Spandel.
Carole had a congenital heart illness which typically kills early in life. A strong, positive attitude along with wonderful support from her husband and friends enabled her to live a fruitful life. She loved to cruise and also volunteered over 5,400 hours at Maple Grove Hospital and many years with Wishes & More. She will be missed by many.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Monday, March 20 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Avenue N, Brooklyn Park with visitation one hour before. Interment Crystal Lake Cemetery. Washburn-McReavy.com, Crystal Lake Chapel, 612-521-3677
