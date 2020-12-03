Carlos Serrano Carrillo, age 37 of Monticello passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at The St. Cloud Hospital. He was born on October 28, 1983 in Chicago, IL the son of Artur (Carrillo) Serrano. Carlos was employed at J & B Meats in St. Michael as a supervisor. Survived by loving wife: Dulce Serrano; children: Nicholas Serrano and Camila Silva; his father: Arturo Serrano; siblings: Arturo (Lorena) Serrano Jr. and Veronica (Carlos) Mendez; many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother Martha and by his grandmother Maria Garcia. Funeral Services for Carlos Serrano Carrillo were held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Sagrado Corazon De Jesus Church, 3817 Pleasant Avenue, in Minneapolis. Interment followed at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. A visitation was held on Friday, November 27 from 4-8 P.M. at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home in St. Michael, MN. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
