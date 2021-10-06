Carl D. Welter, age 86 of St. Michael passed away on October 3, 2021.
Survived by children: Joan (Steve) Panuska, Paul (Rose) Welter, Jane Welter-Nolan (Eric), Mark (Robin) Welter and Sr. M. Catherine Welter (Marie); eleven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sisters: Helen (Ron Robeck) Welter and Sr. Bernadette Welter; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by loving wife Audrey E. Welter, his parents Leo & Armella Welter and by a brother Louis Welter.
Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, October 11th, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Visitation AT THE CHURCH Monday, October 11th beginning at 9:00 A.M
Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
