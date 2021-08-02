To the family and friends in the St. Michael area: The David Leslie family wishes to thank you all for honoring David with your presence at his memorial service. I can hear him saying, I didn’t realize how many friends I had. We thank you for your kindness, support and prayers. Money donated will be sent to Special Olympics in his name. He may be gone, but he leaves us memories of his smile, thoughtfulness, fun-loving and caring nature. God bless you all, David Leslie family
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.