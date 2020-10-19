Bruce James Dahlheimer

Bruce James, 68, of Osseo, MN passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2020. Bruce was a dedicated employee of the local telephone company for 44 years, a retired member of the Osseo Fire Department, and a member of the Osseo American Legion after serving in the Army National Guard upon graduation from Osseo High School in 1969. Preceded in death by father Joseph “Jim” Dahlheimer, mother Colleen Roscoe, stepfather Jim Roscoe, brother Kelly Dahlheimer, and dear friend Brad Rosch. Survived by wife of 48 years Rozanne (Kellar); children Joseph (Shannon) and Janell (Matthew) Leisen; grandchildren Audrey and Isaac; sisters Teri Nagell, Robin (Chuck) Larsen, and Kim (Keith) Shermer; and many other loved family and friends. Visitation was Sunday, October 18 from 3-7 pm at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home in Osseo. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, October 19 at 10:30 am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Vincent’s Cemetery. Lunch followed at Osseo American Legion. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 evansnordby.com
