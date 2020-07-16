Beverly Mae Oslin passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020, at the Elim Home in Princeton, MN. Memorial Services will be Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 18977 17th Street, Princeton. Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Pastor Timothy Zenda will officiate. Burial will be in Our Savior’s Church Cemetery. Beverly was born on May 21, 1932, to Isaac and Gunhild (Renback) Knutson in St. Paul. She attended Princeton High School and graduated in 1950. Beverly married Ivan Oslin in November 1950. They moved to Rockford, IL, in 1951. After Ivan passed away in 1994, she returned to the Princeton area. Beverly enjoyed reading, playing cards, road trips, bus trips, music, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. She was very proud of her Scandinavian heritage, “UFF-DA.” Beverly is survived by her sisters-in-law, Sevum Knutson and Glady Knutson; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ivan; and siblings, Allen Knutson, Dickman Knutson, and Gail (Elwood) Morkin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church as Beverly loved God and always served the church.
