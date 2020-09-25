Beverly Ann Roden, age 72 of Emily, MN and Monticello, MN, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born July 12, 1948 in St. Cloud, the daughter of Leo and Edna Beumer. On November 23, 1967, Beverly Beumer was united in Holy Matrimony to the love of her life, Floyd Roden at St. Augusta Catholic Church in St. Augusta, MN. God blessed their marriage with four children. Bev was a very faithful and active member of St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville, MN. She was active with Christian Women and taught religious education for many years before becoming the director for nine years. She was proud being First Lady when her husband, Lion Floyd, was governor for District 5M7. Bev and Floyd were elated to be announced as Albertville’s 2005 Friendly City Days Citizens of the year. She enjoyed card club, quilting, and playing games and dice with family and friends. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, and canning. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her husband as well as her children and grandchildren! She is preceded in death by her father, Leo Beumer; brother, Gary Beumer; parents-in-law, Adelor and Dorothy Roden; and siblings-in-law, Jerome Roden, Eileen Richardson, Melvin Barthel, Dale Vetsch, and Don Richardson. Bev will be deeply missed by her husband of 52 years, Floyd Roden of Monticello; children, Lori (Randy) Korpela of Monticello, Kurt (Kelli) Roden of Monticello, Keri (Bret) Schoen of Monticello, Lisa (Justin) Meyer of Otsego; grandchildren, Alyssa and Amanda Korpela, Nicholas, Zachary and Riley Roden, Breanna, Benjamin, Bret Jr. and Bryce Schoen, Jordan and Jalayna Meyer; mother, Edna Beumer of Northfield MN; brothers and sisters; and many other family and friends. She shined most when she knew she was doing something nice for others! Visitation will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Burial will follow at St. Albert’s Cemetery in Albertville. Memorials preferred to St. Michael Catholic School. Serving the family is: The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
