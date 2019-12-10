Betty Ruth (Waschek) Schmiege, age 89 of Zimmerman, MN passed away on Dec 5, 2019 at Guardian Angels Care Center, Elk River. Preceded in death by parents, Helmon and Esther Baumeister; husbands, Dennis Waschek, Malon Schmiege; sister, Darlene Schalo (Donald and Cindy);and brother, Willard Baumeister (Marie, Russell, and Janine). Survived by son, Terry Waschek (Carole); daughters, DeLyte Mosher (Wayne) and Susie Grambart (Chuck); 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren; also 5 step children and their families. Betty worked as a CNA at the Osseo Nursing Home and retired after 20+ years from Federal Cartridge Corp., Anoka. We will miss her and cherish the memories. Visitation 10-11 AM and Funeral 11 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9141 County Road 101, Corcoran. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 www.evansnordby.com
Betty Ruth (Waschek) Schmiege
