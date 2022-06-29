Bernice Mary Joan Playle, 78, passed away unexpectedly on June 23, 2022, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN.
Bernice was born February 7, 1944, to Anton and Agnes Senlycki. The youngest girl of five children, she grew up on the family farm in Osseo, MN. After graduating from Osseo high school in 1962, Bernice worked for a number of years as a stay-at-home mom. She later built a career as an electrologist and massage therapist. Through her work, she made many lifelong friends. Bernice spent the last 15 years of her life residing in Plymouth, MN, where she was a member of the board association of her condominium building.
Outside her work, Bernice had many hobbies, including painting, gardening, practicing T'ai Chi, reading, baking and sewing. During various times in her life, she taught oil painting and T'ai Chi and enjoyed teaching her passion to others. She cherished time with her family and especially enjoyed her role as grandma.
Bernice is survived by children: Matthew of Plymouth, MN, Mitch (Shelly) of Princeton, MN, Glenda of Brooklyn Park, MN and Lita Anderson (Wayne) of Richfield, MN; grandchildren: Dominic, Coty, Cassy Jo, Beckett, Asher, and Mason; great-grandchild, Cadence; siblings, Lorraine Spears, Marlene Brooks, and Clifford Senlycki.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Anthony Senlycki.
Mass to celebrate Bernice's life held Friday, July 1, 2022 at the St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Community, Maple Grove.
