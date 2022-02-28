Bernice Blaske, age 88, of Osseo passed away on February 24, 2022.
Preceded in death by sons, August and Michael Blaske; parents, Joseph and Edith Rauch; and sisters, Arlene Knafla and Carol Metzger.
Survived by son, Dalfin Blaske; daughters, Linda (Gary) Barthel, Cindy Adamson, Connie Blaske, Vickey (Ray) LaGrove, and Susie Miller; brother, Bill and Joseph Rauch;grandchildren, Ryan, Jamie, Michael, Rhonda, Chad, Julie, Katherine, Dustin, Travis;, Brenden, and Dalfin; special friends and adopted daughter, Dawn Dennis; as well as great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 Am Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park. Visitation 4-7 PM Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home, 34 2nd St. NE, Osseo, and 1 hour prior to mass at church. Private interment.
