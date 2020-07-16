Bernard "Bernie" Kolles

Bernard John Kolles, better known as “Bernie,” of Browerville, MN, passed away on July 11, 2020 in Minneapolis at the age of 67. Funeral services for Bernie will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, 1 p.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church in Browerville with Fr. Mitchell Bechtold officiating. Friends may call on the day of the funeral one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Browerville. Bernie was born in Princeton, MN on January 14, 1953, the son of Victor and Olivia Kolles. He grew up on a farm in Albertville, MN, and was part of the Saint Michael/Albertville Class of 1971. He was united in marriage to Linda Lavon Calander on May 26, 1973, and on their first anniversary they purchased, and moved to, the family farm in Browerville. They spent 25 years in the dairy industry and continued to live on the homestead until his passing. After retiring from dairy farming, Bernie was a proud employee of Chandler Industries as a C-N-C Machine Operator. Bernie was devoted to his wife, and dearly loved his children and grandchildren. His presence was easily known by his contagious laughter. He loved to spend time visiting and was a master storyteller. Bernie was mechanically inclined and could fix anything. He loved time with his grandchildren, teaching them how to work on cars and fix things. He was so proud of them. Bernie enjoyed hunting with his family, and Allis Chalmers tractors, but his greatest joy outside of his family was his love for classic cars. He took so much from rebuilding them, cruising around with Linda by his side, and going to car shows where he would chat up everyone and instantly make new friends. Bernie is survived by his wife Linda; his children Nathan (Janice) Kolles, Tessa (Herman) Hernandez, Bernard, Jr. (Katrina) Kolles, and Tonya (Hija) Mwadini; mother Olivia Kolles; brothers David, Ronald, Michael, Joseph, John and grandchildren, Tyler, Trent, Blake, Brice, and Kaylynne. He is preceded in death by father Victor Kolles and sister-in-law LaVonne Kolles. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com.
