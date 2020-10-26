Bernadine Helen (Fischer) Simons

Bernie passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Shorty Simons and son Steve Simons. She is survived by daughter Beverly (Don), daughter-in-law Candy; grandchildren Angie (Noah), Amy (Greg), Frank, Ray (Danielle); great-grandchildren Gavin, Gabbi, Frankie, Ray and many Fischer relatives in the Osseo area. Bernie loved the town of Osseo and never left it in all her 91 years. She worked full time at Reo Plastics until she was 85 years old. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother and gave her all for her family. We love her and she will be greatly missed. No service.
