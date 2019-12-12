Age 79, of St. Michael, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Preceded in death by son, Bradley Byer. Audrey is survived by loving husband, Gary Byer; son, Brett (Laura) Byer; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Byer; and 4 grandchildren. Funeral Service 2 PM Saturday, December 14, at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home, 34 Second St. NE, Osseo, with visitation 1-2 PM. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 www.evansnordby.com
Audrey Jean Byer
To plant a tree in memory of Audrey Byer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.