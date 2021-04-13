Arleen Barrett

WWent to be with her Lord and Saviour on April 2, 2021 (Good Friday) at the age of 93. Preceded in death by her 3 sisters & 1 brother. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 56 years, John. Also survived by many nieces & nephews, along with numerous friends & loved ones. Resident of Osseo most of her life, at one time owning Shirleen’s Café & later becoming the Senior Center Coordinator for which she received a 30 year service award. Thank you to Hospice & all the nurses that took such good care of her. Funeral Service was held 11AM Wednesday, April 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 9141 County Road 101, Corcoran, with visitation starting at 10AM. Memorials preferred to St. John’s Cemetery. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 www.evansnordby.com
