Antonell died in Maple Grove, Minn. on Nov. 26, 2021 from Covid at age 66, the youngest child of Gloria Pattinson and Anthony Zwinak, both deceased.
She is survived by her only sister Tamara Zwinak; nephew Paul Moore-Zwinak; and two granddaughters, the children of her son Kenneth Francis Gray who died in 2020.
As a child, she attended Hawthorne Christian School in LA. She spent summers at the beach and riding bikes with her sister. She was raised in LA, moved to OK, HI, TX, and settled in Maple Grove. She served in the US Army where she met Kenneth Gray Sr. her ex-husband, father of their only child. Her profession was medical coding. Her voice rang out in the church choir for years. Her passion was missionary work in China and Kenya. For fun, she loved the casino. Antonell had a great sense of humor and infectious laugh.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.