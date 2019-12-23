Andrew Harry Savitski, age 93 of St. Michael, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born September 26, 1926 to John and Mary (Herman) Savitski in Hayward, WI. Andrew “Andy” H. Savitski met Pauline “Polly” C. Fricke on a Greyhound Bus. Andy went off to fight in World War II and their romance grew through their love letters to each other. After Andy returned from the war, their romance blossomed, and marriage followed. Andy and Polly were married on June 3, 1947, at St. Walburga Catholic Church. On their wedding day, a beautiful rainbow stretched across the sky over the church. Andy was a steam fitter at the railroad, owned a landscaping business, and founded Sunrise Plumbing, where he was a plumber until his retirement and sale of the business. He is preceded in death by his wife, Polly; parents; John and Mary; brothers, Pete, Jake, Martin, and John; sisters, Agnes, Betty, Ann, Eva, Sally, and Rose; and daughter-in-law, Claire Savitski; son-in-law, Victor Borgia. Andy is survived by his children, Robert Savitski, Linda (Faitala) Sofa, Donald (Anne) Savitski, Cecelia (Michael) Blanchet, Michael (Janelle) Savitski, Richard Savitski, Lisa (Nick) Heatherly, and Mary (Troy) Adams; grandchildren, Alice, Andrew, Jonathan, Micah, Noah, Jessie, Louise, Betsy, Christie, Matthew, Joseph, Daniel, Adam, Elizabeth, Rachel, Benjamin, Spencer, Maddie, Miguel, Christine, Dan, and David; great-grandchildren, Josiah, Aubrey, Megan, Samuel, Shelby, Isabella, Lily, Elijah, John, Ellie, Walter, Natalie, Henry, Jackson, Amanda, Brendan, Karissa, Katelyn, Joshua, William, Olivia, and Max; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation was held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 3:30 until 7:30 PM with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 6:30 PM at The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael-Albertville. Interment took place Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with honors. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael-Albertville. Online condolences for the family may be directed to : www.thepetersonchapel.com
Andrew Harry Savitski
To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Savitski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.