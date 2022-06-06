Allen Lee Derheim, 70, peacefully passed on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, while receiving comfort care at North Memorial.
Born Aug. 16, 1951 in Mpls, MN to Mary and Leonard Derheim.
Preceded in death by his mom and dad, Mary and Len Derheim; step mom, Grace Derheim; foster parents, Arzella and Ted Brandt; siblings, Lianna, Randy.
Survived by siblings, Dan-Sky (Barb-Hana), Barry (Mary), Len Jr, Glory (Joe), Suzi (Frank), Pam (Steve), and Dave; nieces and nephews.
Allen Derheim was known as "Osseo AL" for many well known reasons. Al was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, graduated from Osseo Sr. High, and attended Anoka vocational school for Culinary Baking in 1970, then worked for the Anoka state hospital. Later, he enjoyed a long career in landscaping maintenance with the Ackerman Family. Al didn't drive a car, but rode his bicycle here, there, and everywhere. Near daily "Al spottings" were common amongst his community as conversations occurred with friends along his route around town.
Al was a special piano/organ player and singer, sharing music at Osseo Gardens Assisted Living, St. Paul Lutheran Church, and other neighboring churches. He loved various music, and friends took note that Vince Gill's "Go Rest High on That Mountain," "Amazing Grace," "How Great Thou Art," were some of his many favorite songs.
Al was a patriot, loved America, and was very active in the community, lending a helping hand. He volunteered and participated at CROSS Food Shelf, fundraising events, high school games, banquets-picnics, concession stands, churches, parades, and Luna's. Traveling journeys with some dear friends facilitated exciting trips to Hawaii, state parks, antique auctions, and Oklahoma was wonderful. Al liked people, had a great sense of humor, a twinkle in his eye, and loved conversation. We'll miss Al's funny laugh...hissing and raising his shoulders like Mutely from the comic strip.
In 2014-2015, Al received the Super Fan Award from the Osseo Sports Dept. and received sports memorabilia and team game passes ever since. In 2016, he was Grand Marshall of the Osseo Lions Roar parade. In 2021, Al was invited to the Osseo Legion Baseball Central Plains Regional Tournament in South Dakota and Coach Kitzman drove him to South Dakota to be with the team and watch the tournament.
Al had many accomplishments. Naturally, many friends came to know and love Al, and some considered him extended family. It's been said that he never met a stranger, every place was his home, every door was open, and he was happy with simple things.
"Osseo-Al" Celebration of Life, in Osseo, MN. Three events open to the public:
**Saturday, June 11, 6-8pm, Social Celebration. 7:30pm "A walk Down Memory Lane." Dress in your Osseo/Fav Sports team gear to celebrate AL's love for sports! At the Osseo Senior High Gym, 317 2nd Ave. NW, Osseo, MN.
**Saturday, June 11, 8pm, continue the celebration, community gathering and appetizers at the American Legion, 260 4th Ave. SE, Osseo, MN.
**Sunday, June 12, 6pm, Memorial Service. Fellowship, treats, coffee, lemonade to follow outdoors, weather permitting. St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 710 E. Broadway St., Osseo, MN.
Burial at Open Gate Cemetery, Osseo, MN will occur at a later date.
Donations may be made to Osseo Athletic Dept., Memo section: in memory of Al.
