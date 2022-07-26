Allan "Bucky" Hartkopf

It is with great sadness, Cathy, Scott and Jeff announce the passing of their beloved Father Allan "Bucky" Hartkopf. He passed away July 23, 2022 at age 88, from Parkinson's Disease. He lived with the progressive disease for over 20 years. He never complained about his condition, always had a sense of humor and a zest for life.

He will be remembered for his outgoing personality, his love of a good steak and glass of red wine. He loved his hometown Osseo. He was happiest when he was active in community service. He spent countless hours over the years volunteering with the Lions Club, where he made many life-long friends.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.