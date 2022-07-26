It is with great sadness, Cathy, Scott and Jeff announce the passing of their beloved Father Allan "Bucky" Hartkopf. He passed away July 23, 2022 at age 88, from Parkinson's Disease. He lived with the progressive disease for over 20 years. He never complained about his condition, always had a sense of humor and a zest for life.
He will be remembered for his outgoing personality, his love of a good steak and glass of red wine. He loved his hometown Osseo. He was happiest when he was active in community service. He spent countless hours over the years volunteering with the Lions Club, where he made many life-long friends.
He will be missed by his three Grandchildren, three Great-Grandchildren, his loving sister Marlys, nieces, nephews and many other close friends and family.
We would like to give special thanks to Shannon Hartkopf, Steve Thompson, Tod Molencamp and Laura Clem for their support, kindness and much needed help during Dad's final years.
He will be laid to rest and reunited with his wife of over 56 years, Lollie Hartkopf, who passed away in 2010. There will be a private family burial.
