Alberta “Birdie” Lehn, age 87, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Park View Care Center in Buffalo, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. The service will be held in the gymnasium, please use the East entrance. Interment will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at the Itasca Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Alberta “Birdie” Lehn was born on October 13, 1933, in St. Michael, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Gregor and Susan (Servaty) Zachman. Alberta was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her catholic faith as a youth, both at St. Michael Catholic Church. She received her education in Little Falls, Minnesota and was a graduate with the St. Francis Catholic Boarding School in 1951. On August 20, 1955, Alberta was united in marriage to William Lehn, Jr. at St. Michael Catholic Church. This marriage was blessed with four children, Jeffery, Debra, Rodney, and Rebecca. From St. Michael, they moved to Eveleth, Minnesota in 1962. They owned and operated “Eveleth Liquor Store” with living quarters above for 12 years. In 1974, Bill, Birdie, and their four children moved to Grand Rapids, Minnesota. They shared 34 years of marriage until the passing of Bill on July 7, 1990. Birdie worked for JCPenney until her retirement in 1997. Birdie relocated to Hutchinson in 2017. Birdie’s active life included her love for gardening, cooking, Catholic faith, music, singing, playing piano, community events, volunteering, collecting sayings, entertaining company, walking, and nature. Birdie had numerous lifelong friendships. Blessed be her memory. Birdie is survived by her: children, Jeffery Lehn and his wife Gail of Hutchinson, MN, Debra Gustafson and her husband Tom of Oak Grove, MN, Rodney Lehn and his wife Chris Chambers of Shoreview, MN, Rebecca Lehn and her husband Ben Bertz of Champlin, MN; grandchildren, Nathaniel Lehn and his wife Bridget, Mackenzie Renneke and her husband Kyle, Nikia Gustafson, Amanda Hawn and her husband Timmy Hanson, Claire Hawn; great-grandchildren, Zoey Lehn, Raya Lehn, Lucy Hawn; sisters-in-law, Audrey Zachman of North St. Paul, MN, Rosie Zachman of Albertville, MN; many other relatives and friends. Birdie is preceded in death by her parents, Gregor and Susan Zachman; husband, William Lehn, Jr.; granddaughter, Katrina Gustafson; siblings, Philomena Laky and her husband Paul, Arnold Zachman and his wife Mary Alice, Alfred Zachman and Gilbert Zachman. Arrangements by the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.hantge.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.