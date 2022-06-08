The Northwest Nighthawks track and field teams successfully competed in their first Section meet under the new 3-class MSHSL system. With 13 qualifying athletes in six events, there were quite a few team-member races to watch in the Section 5A meet at St. John’s University June 1.
It was day with some team records, personal bests, and State qualifiers. The top two individuals and top two relay teams in each event qualify for the State Championship.
In the 4x800m relay, the girls (sophomore Lydia Myskowski, senior captain Siena Michael, seventh grader Kendra Swanson, and eighth grader Taylor Bourgoine) took fourth place medals in a time of 10:25.46. This was the Nighthawks’ first-ever girls relay to advance to the Section meet.
The boys (ninth grader Mark Swanson, senior Joe Winters, senior captain Sebastian Michael, and senior captain Luke Swanson) followed with a team record 8:24.98 and second place medals to qualify for State. The foursome also were part of the cross country team that took third place at the State cross country meet last fall.
In the 1600m run, Siena Michael ran a 9-second personal record 5:48.71 to place seventh. Luke Swanson set a team record 4:26.02 for a State-qualifying second place finish (and also met State auto-qualifying standards), while senior William Gentrup placed 14th and set a personal best of 5:13.92.
In the 400m dash, Taylor Bourgoine took 11th place with a time of 1:05.52; and Joe Winters ran 54.71 for a fifth place medal. In the 800m dash, junior Amanda Calcamuggio finished in 13th with a time of 2:40.13; and senior Will Hutchinson ran 2:14.94 for 12th place.
The 3200m run is a lot of laps, but the runners kept it interesting. Seventh grader Kendra Swanson earned a third place medal with a personal best of 12:07.21, followed by sophomore Lydia Myskowski in seventh place (12:27.22), also a personal best, and eighth grader Salina Michael in 12th place (12:46.69).
The boys had an exciting and tactical race with Mark Swanson coming in second place in a time of 10:02.55, just 8 hundredths of a second behind the leader--to earn a spot at the State meet. Senior Sebastian Michael received a third place medal with a time of 10:12.93, just 8 hundredths off his personal best, and ninth grader Charlie Gundale finished in 13th place with a time of 11:32.92, a few seconds off of his season best from last week.
Less than 10 minutes later, the boys 4x400m relay (Luke Swanson, Will Hutchinson, Mark Swanson, and Joe Winters) finished the day with a seventh place finish in a time of 3:44.82.
“This has been a great year for our program as a whole and the hard work of our athletes really has paid off throughout the season,” notes head coach Kirk Swanson. “We saw improvement throughout the season and are ending on a high note. We sent our largest group of athletes to the Section meet and are really excited to be sending more qualifiers to the State meet than we have before. We are looking forward to seeing them compete at St. Michael Albertville next week.”
